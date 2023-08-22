Monday 28th: First-ever enrolment of girls to St. Jarlath’s College. Join Ronan Lardner for this new era in the history of one of Galway’s iconic schools. Ronan will broadcast The Live Wire from St Jarlaths on Monday next from 12 to 3pm proudly supported by St Jarlath’s Credit Union.

St. Jarlath’s College are thrilled to mark this momentous event in the history of St. Jarlath’s College – the celebration of the first-ever enrolment of girls to their esteemed school community. This remarkable occasion will take place on Monday, 28th of August 2023, commencing at 12:45 pm.

The celebration will begin with a delightful session of light refreshments, offering a wonderful opportunity for parents and the newly enrolled female students to mingle, share stories, and create new connections within the warm and welcoming school community. It’s a time to foster camaraderie and celebrate the unity that makes St. Jarlath’s College truly exceptional.

Following the refreshments, the event will move outdoors for the heart-warming ceremony. This is an occasion to honour the legacy of St. Jarlath’s College and to embrace the exciting new chapter of its history with the inclusion of girls into the school family. The ceremony promises to be a blend of joy, inspiration, and a reflection of the values that define St.Jarlath’s.

This ceremony is invaluable, as all attending come together to celebrate this milestone and to honour the dedication, enthusiasm, and spirit of the entire school community.



On Monday we broadcast in association with St. Jarlath’s Credit Union;

From Enrolment to graduation, St Jarlath’s Credit Union supports your Education. Talk to their team about their Educate 360 loan today.

Whether you are going back to school or college, St Jarlaths Credit Union is here to help! St Jarlath’s Credit Union has everything you need under the one roof. They offer mortgages, loans, Pension advice, Current Account and so much more.

Are you planning ahead for your upcoming education expenses? St Jarlath’s Credit Union can help you with their Educate 360 Loan.

Contact SJCU today on 093 246 45 or visit www.sjcu.ie to learn more.



St Jarlath’s Credit Union is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.