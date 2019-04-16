Easter Saturday – Live from Turoe Pet Farm

On Saturday we broadcast live from Turoe Pet Farm, Bullaun, Loughrea from 12 to 6pm for their Easter Activities including Easter egg giveaways. Join Marc Roberts from 12 noon and Doc from 2pm on Saturday for a day of fun, and a visit from the Easter Bunny and Easter Chicken from 1:30pm.



Turoe Pet Farm were recently awarded Outdoor Venue of the year 2019 at the Irish Hospitality Awards Night. Turoe Pet Farm is home to a wide variety of animals including pigs, cockerels, ponies, rabbits, donkeys, goats, ducks, Scottish highland cows, lamas and many more.

Turoe Pet Farm offers many opportunities for people to enjoy a fun-filled day out. No matter what the weather conditions are, there is always something to do!

One can take a leisurely walk around the 14 acre farm and enjoy the beautiful tranquil setting, fresh country air and the delightful sound of birdsongs. Or go indoors to experience the excitement of children of all ages bouncing their way around the “Inflatable City” – one of Europe’s largest bouncing castles.

For more details about Turoe Pet Farm, Bullaun, Loughrea click HERE