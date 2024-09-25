Cash & Carry Kitchens Briarhill

Join John Morley on Galway Talks this Friday as he broadcasts live from Cash & Carry Kitchens, Briarhill, proud sponsors of Simon Week 2024.

Simon Week 2024 is a national awareness week run by Simon Communities of Ireland to highlight the homelessness issues facing Ireland and to build awareness of what the charity is doing in tackle homelessness across the country.

This week long effort sees Simon Communities of Ireland run education and awareness events in a number of locations across the country and undertake local and national lobbying, with the main objective of the charity being to end homelessness by 2030.

Cash & Carry Kitchens are a national charity partner for Simon Communities of Ireland and are the main sponsors of Simon Week 2024. The multi-year charity partnership is know as “Cash & Carry Kitchens Helping Homes Charity Partnership with Simon Communities of Ireland”.