An Afternoon with Oranmore Pharmacy

On Thursday afternoon we broadcast in association with Oranmore Pharmacy. Join Ronan Lardner on The Live 12-3pm and Marc Roberts on The A List from 3 to 5pm.

Oranmore Pharmacy – Oranmore’s community pharmacy has given us some amazing gifts to give away. Tune in for your chance to win fantastic prizes.

Knight & Day jewellery set.

Vichy Skincare set.

Revive Active hamper

Eskimo Fish oil hamper.

Yankee candle hamper.

Ideal Christmas presents!

Oranmore Pharmacy has been serving the community since 1994 and also provided an excellent service throughout the current Covid 19 pandemic.

Oranmore Pharmacy have a wide array of Christmas gifts available this year including – Yankee Candles, Knight & Day Jewellery , Vichy Cosmetics, Spotlight teeth whitening sets and many fine fragrances.

On Thursday Oranmore Pharmacy are offering 20% off all stock -T&C’s apply.

At Oranmore Pharmacy parking is never a problem with 70 car parking spaces on site. Oranmore Pharmacy thank you for your support over the years and encourage you to shop local this Christmas.