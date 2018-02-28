Outgoing Senator Trevor O Clochartaigh delivers his final Seanad speech

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outgoing Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh has this afternoon delivered his last speech in the Seanad.

The Independent politician has been appointed communications manager with TG4, and will take up his new post shortly.

Trevor O’Clochartaigh became a senator in 2011, and has been involved in various bids for the Dáil over the years.

The Carraroe man, who sits on the Seanad’s Agricultural Panel, recently resigned from Sinn Féin.

