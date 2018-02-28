15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Outgoing Senator Trevor O Clochartaigh delivers his final Seanad speech

By GBFM News
February 28, 2018

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Outgoing Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh has this afternoon delivered his last speech in the Seanad.

The Independent politician has been appointed communications manager with TG4, and will take up his new post shortly.

Trevor O’Clochartaigh became a senator in 2011, and has been involved in various bids for the Dáil over the years.

The Carraroe man, who sits on the Seanad’s Agricultural Panel, recently resigned from Sinn Féin.

 

WE’LL HEAR FROM TREVOR O’CLOCHARTAIGH’S FINAL SEANAD ADDRESS ON FYI GALWAY FROM 5 THIS EVENING

