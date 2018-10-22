15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Outer city ring road plan to be submitted to An Bord Pleanala this week

By GBFM News
October 22, 2018

Time posted: 5:42 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The long awaited outer city ring-road plan is to be submitted to An Bord Pleanala this week.

The scheme has received approval from Transport Infrastructure Ireland after the business case was given the green light by Cabinet.

Acting CEO of Galway County Council Kevin Kelly told today’s meeting at County Hall that the relevant statutory notices will be issued by October 25th.

The public consultation period will begin later this week for an eight week period.

Councillors heard the cost of the scheme is estimated at 650 million euro and the level of detail within the application was described by officials as ‘unprecedented’.

It’s expected an oral hearing will take place in the first half of next year.

If approved, the controversial scheme would see the demolition of over 40 homes.

Athenry/Oranmore Cllr Jim Cuddy questioned if An Bord Pleanala will have a timeline by which to reach a decision and was advised that this depends on the size and complexity of the scheme and the number of submissions received.

He argues there should be a statutory requirement on An Bord Pleanala to reach a decision within an agreed timeline.

