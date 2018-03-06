15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

University Hospital Galway

Outbreak of vomiting bug in two UHG wards

By GBFM News
March 6, 2018

Time posted: 6:13 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Visitor restrictions are in place on two wards in University Hospital Galway due to an outbreak of the vomiting bug also known as Norovirus.

The hospital is asking people to comply with the restrictions on St Anthony’s ward and St Mary’s ward due to a number of suspected cases of the virus.

Infection control procedures are in place on the affected wards and will remain so until further notice.

Mangement says in order to assist staff in curtailing the spread of this virus, it is imperative that only essential visiting takes place during this period.

They add that children should not visit the hospital as they may be particularly susceptible to the illness.

Also, anyone with recent symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting or who has had contact with others who have these symptoms should not visit patients.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
