Alan Murphy

Oughterard’s Kieran Molloy Returns Home With National Senior Elite Title

By Sport GBFM
February 27, 2018

Time posted: 4:30 pm

Kieran Molloy returned home to Oughterard as National Senior Elite Champion following his win over Eugene McKeever in the 69Kg Final at the National Stadium on Saturday Night. Kieran’s unanimous win also saw him take home the Best Male Boxer Award.

The Oughterard BC in Galway had been waiting 56 years since their foundation to win a belt at the flagship tournament of Irish boxing.

 

Kieran and Sean Clancy joined John Mulligan in studio as they got a chance to take stock after an incredible weekend.

 

Kieran Molloy and John Mulligan with the National Elite Title and the Best Male Boxer Trophies following his win on Saturday Night.

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday February 27th 2018

