15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Oughterard anglers to host public meeting on potential harvest charge

By GBFM News
August 15, 2018

Time posted: 6:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Oughterard tomorrow (16/8) to discuss the possible introduction of a harvest charge for trout fishing on Lough Corrib.

The meeting has been organised despite the Department of the Environment stating that proposals have not been made on any of these issues.

The Department says once the relevant Inland Fisheries Bill is prepared, matters will go to public consultation.

However Oughterard anglers say the potential fee would see fishermen paying for their catch and are likening it to the rod licence dispute.

Their public meeting takes place tomorrow evening (16/8) at 8 at the Boat Inn on Main Street, Oughterard.

Mike Donnellan of Oughterard Anglers says the anglers have contributed to the enhancement and maintanance of Lough Corrib.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Hyde Park To Host TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Finals
Galway Bay FM’s Supermacs All-Ireland Final Preview – Kinvara
August 15, 2018
Galway city student among 7 nationwide to achieve maximum Leaving Cert points
August 15, 2018
Hospital interns in Galway public hospitals doing duties they’re not qualified for
August 15, 2018
Work to begin on upgrading N65 near Kilmeen Cross

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 15, 2018
Galway Bay FM’s Supermacs All-Ireland Final Preview – Kinvara
August 15, 2018
Hyde Park To Host TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Semi-Finals
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK