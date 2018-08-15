Oughterard anglers to host public meeting on potential harvest charge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Oughterard tomorrow (16/8) to discuss the possible introduction of a harvest charge for trout fishing on Lough Corrib.

The meeting has been organised despite the Department of the Environment stating that proposals have not been made on any of these issues.

The Department says once the relevant Inland Fisheries Bill is prepared, matters will go to public consultation.

However Oughterard anglers say the potential fee would see fishermen paying for their catch and are likening it to the rod licence dispute.

Their public meeting takes place tomorrow evening (16/8) at 8 at the Boat Inn on Main Street, Oughterard.

Mike Donnellan of Oughterard Anglers says the anglers have contributed to the enhancement and maintanance of Lough Corrib.