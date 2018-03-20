Orthopaedic theatre to re-open at Merlin Park Hospital tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An orthopaedic surgical theatre is set to reopen at Merlin Park Hospital tomorrow after being closed for several months because of a leak in the roof.

The theatres were shut down last September and patient waiting lists have become longer as emergency surgeries and a small number of elective procedures were moved to University Hospital Galway.

Two new modular buildings to house orthopaedic surgery theatres are expected to be opened at Merlin Park by October.

In the meantime, one theatre is to re-open at the Merlin Park site tomorrow.

Councillor Padraig Conneely says the reopening of one theatre will at least help some patients who have been left on the waiting list.