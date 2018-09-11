15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Oranmore/Maree GAA Clubs Launch Renville Sportsground Fundraiser

By Sport GBFM
September 11, 2018

Time posted: 2:31 pm

Oranmore/Maree GAA Club joined John and George on Over The Line to talk about their Renville Sports Ground Fundraiser – Night at the Dogs that will be held on Saturday 20th October.

The fundraiser promises to be a night of fun and entertainment for all the family at Galway Greyhound Stadium with a very special race. The “Buster” that will see one lucky punter win €5,000 on the night!

Joining John and George were Gerry Rabbitte, Chairman of Oranmore/Maree GAA Club, Pat Rattigan, Chairman of Naomh Mhuire Ladies Football Club, Sorcha Hanniffy, of Oranmore/Maree Camogie Club, Project Co-Ordinator Derek Cullinane and Laura Connolly, Business and Development Manager, Galway Greyhound Stadium.

 

George also spoke to Galway Hurlers and Oranmore/Maree Clubmen Gearoid McInerney and Niall Burke.

How it works:
•Tickets are €50 each which gains you admission to the track for one adult and 2 kids, entry into the buster race and a race card.
•On the night, one race (of 6 dogs) will be assigned to us.
•There are 720 different combinations in which the order of the dogs can finish, e.g. 123456, 346125, etc
•Each ticket purchased will have its own unique combination, meaning that one lucky ticket holder will win our Jackpot Prize of €5,000!
•Additional spot-prizes can also be won on the night.
print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Byrne Mech Ltd, Athenry have a vacancy for a full time Mig & Tig Welder, General Operators and a Trainee Welder
Ballinderry Nursing Home, Kilconnell, Ballinasloe have vacancies for Care Assistants
September 11, 2018
Tributes Paid To The Late Fr Ned Stankard – President Of Cappataggle Hurling Club
September 11, 2018
Connacht Handball Final Results
September 11, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Tuesday September 11th 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 11, 2018
Student Unions highlight Galway’s rental crisis in Eyre Square sleepout
September 11, 2018
NUI Galway Students’ Union launches consent workshop for First Years

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline