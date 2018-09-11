Oranmore/Maree GAA Clubs Launch Renville Sportsground Fundraiser

Oranmore/Maree GAA Club joined John and George on Over The Line to talk about their Renville Sports Ground Fundraiser – Night at the Dogs that will be held on Saturday 20th October.

The fundraiser promises to be a night of fun and entertainment for all the family at Galway Greyhound Stadium with a very special race. The “Buster” that will see one lucky punter win €5,000 on the night! Joining John and George were Gerry Rabbitte, Chairman of Oranmore/Maree GAA Club, Pat Rattigan, Chairman of Naomh Mhuire Ladies Football Club, Sorcha Hanniffy, of Oranmore/Maree Camogie Club, Project Co-Ordinator Derek Cullinane and Laura Connolly, Business and Development Manager, Galway Greyhound Stadium. https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/ORANMORE%20MAREE%20FEATURE.mp3 George also spoke to Galway Hurlers and Oranmore/Maree Clubmen Gearoid McInerney and Niall Burke. https://download-galwaybay.sharp-stream.com/GEAROID%20MC%20AND%20NIALL%20BURKE.mp3

How it works:

•Tickets are €50 each which gains you admission to the track for one adult and 2 kids, entry into the buster race and a race card.

•On the night, one race (of 6 dogs) will be assigned to us.

•There are 720 different combinations in which the order of the dogs can finish, e.g. 123456, 346125, etc

•Each ticket purchased will have its own unique combination, meaning that one lucky ticket holder will win our Jackpot Prize of €5,000!

•Additional spot-prizes can also be won on the night.