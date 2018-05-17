Oral hearing on Galway Docks development hears closing submissions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Closing submissions are being heard at day three of the oral hearing into the proposed 100 million euro Bonham Quay development at Galway docks.

The planned building of the complex across Dock Road, Queen Street and Bothar na Long is led by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital.

The hearing is being conducted after a number of appeals were lodged with An Bord Pleanála following the city council’s decision to approve the project.

