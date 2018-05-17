15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Oral hearing on Galway Docks development hears closing submissions

By GBFM News
May 17, 2018

Time posted: 12:31 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Closing submissions are being heard at day three of the oral hearing into the proposed 100 million euro Bonham Quay development at Galway docks.

The planned building of the complex across Dock Road, Queen Street and Bothar na Long is led by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital.

The hearing is being conducted after a number of appeals were lodged with An Bord Pleanála following the city council’s decision to approve the project.

