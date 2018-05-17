15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Oral hearing on Docks office block development concludes

By GBFM News
May 17, 2018

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The oral hearing on controversial plans for a major office block development at the inner Docks has concluded.

Closing arguments were heard by Inspector Brid Maxwell on day three of the hearing at the Clayton Hotel today.

The development led by Gerry Barret’s company Edward Capital would create a 26 thousand square metre office complex and public square in the heart of the city.

All closing submissions have now been made by appellants, observers, planning authority officials and the applicant.

A decision is expected to be reached during the summer period.

We’ll have a full report on today’s proceedings on FYI Galway from 5

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
LGFA Announce List Of Companies Who Will Take Part In 2018 Interfirms Blitz
May 17, 2018
City march to mark solidarity with Cervical Check victims
May 17, 2018
Oral hearing on Galway Docks development hears closing submissions
May 17, 2018
Public meeting tomorrow on major Connemara Marine Park

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
May 17, 2018
LGFA Announce List Of Companies Who Will Take Part In 2018 Interfirms Blitz
May 17, 2018
Double Success For Connacht Rugby At Rugby Players Ireland Awards
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK