The Big Drive Home

OPW urged to follow through on final phase of Claregalway flood relief effort

By GBFM News
June 20, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised that the final phase of an advanced flood relief scheme for Claregalway is not being followed through to completion.

The matter was raised at Oranmore/Athenry District level where councillor James Charity said residents in Gortcloonmore have been left in limbo.

He said residents in the area were told in 2011 that their road would be raised and have now been advised the works are not going ahead despite two professional reports.

