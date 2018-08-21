OPW to redevelop regional headquarters in Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Office of Public Works is planning to redevelop its regional headquarters in Headford.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the OPW submitted an application for planning permission to Galway County Council.

The development would involve the demolition of existing structures, the construction of a two storey office block, and the refurbishment of existing office space.

New car-parking facilities, bicycle stands, steps, and ramps would also be built.

A decision is due from the county council at the end of September.

