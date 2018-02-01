OPW Minister gives assurance on Kinvara flood relief measures

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran says he will look favorably upon any applications for funding to provide flood gates for properties in Kinvara.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who says individual floodgates at affected properties are an effective, low cost solution to protect homes.

He says the Minister has made the committment following a recent visit to Kinvara, where he witnessed the effects of flooding in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

Deputy Canney says the funding could be sought under the minor works scheme which offers money for quick and effective flooding solutions.

Independent Deputy Canney believes Kinvara offers a unique situation that requires a unique solution.