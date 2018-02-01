15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Number One Show

The Number One Show

OPW Minister gives assurance on Kinvara flood relief measures

By GBFM News
February 1, 2018

Time posted: 11:25 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran says he will look favorably upon any applications for funding to provide flood gates for properties in Kinvara.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who says individual floodgates at affected properties are an effective, low cost solution to protect homes.

He says the Minister has made the committment following a recent visit to Kinvara, where he witnessed the effects of flooding in the wake of Storm Eleanor.

Deputy Canney says the funding could be sought under the minor works scheme which offers money for quick and effective flooding solutions.

Independent Deputy Canney believes Kinvara offers a unique situation that requires a unique solution.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Alan Murphy signs for Galway United
Weekend Basketball Preview
February 1, 2018
Dáil hears of ‘magic’ reduction in city housing list
February 1, 2018
Boil water notice lifted in Taramuid
February 1, 2018
Inland Fisheries Ireland launches new stock management plan in Oughterard

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 1, 2018
Weekend Basketball Preview
February 1, 2018
Alan Murphy signs for Galway United
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK