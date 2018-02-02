15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

OPW Minister announces 9m funding for flood defence works in the city

By GBFM News
February 2, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – OPW Minister Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran has announced 9 million euro in funding for flood defence works in Galway city.

The funding is to construct defences outlined in the CFRAM – or Catchment Flood Risk and Management – plans for the city.

This announcement at City Hall comes just weeks ahead of the publication of final CFRAM reports by the OPW.

Minister Moran outlined his vision for the construction of flood defence works in phases or ‘cells’ – which aims to ensure delays or objections will not hold up the entire project.

Also announced today was 500 thousand euro in funding for works at Sruffaunacashlaun Stream & Distillery Canal – which aim to alleviate flood risk to NUI Galway and the west side of the city.

Speaking to FYI Galway, Minister Moran says it’s crucial the 9 million euro is spent effectively.

