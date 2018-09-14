15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

The Keith Finnegan Show (Repeat)

Opposition TD concerned as overcrowding problems persist at Portiuncula Hospital

By GBFM News
September 14, 2018

Time posted: 6:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Patients in the Emergency Department in Portiuncla Hospital, Ballinasloe are still facing overcrowding and long waiting periods.

That’s according to Roscommon-Galway T.D, Eugene Murphy who says the lack of bed capacity in the hospital is a serious emergency.

The Fianna Fail T.D says there was always an issue with overcrowding during the winter months due to seasonal flu however it has now developed into a year-round problem.

He says the process of discharging patients who are well enough to go home or to a step-down facility needs to be accelerated.

Deputy Murphy is calling on the Minister for Health, Simon Harris, and the HSE to address the issue before the peak winter season.

He says his 82 year old mother had to recently wait for 12 hours on a chair at Portiuncula.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway Golf Clubs to Target Business Around Tee Time
Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie launch “Win a House in Dublin.”
September 14, 2018
County council aims to resolve land ownership issues along Spiddal shore walk
September 14, 2018
Almost 400 thousand euro for Galway digital library facilities
September 14, 2018
O Cuiv calls for rethink of social housing plan in Carna

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 14, 2018
Live Rugby Stream – Pro 14 – Edinburgh v Connacht Rugby – Live from Murrayfield Stadium
September 14, 2018
Roscommon GAA and Club Rossie launch “Win a House in Dublin.”
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK