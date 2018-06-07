Opponents of Gort gas plant demonstrate ahead of council meeting in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of 15 protestors have gathered outside the County Council offices in Loughrea over a controversial bio-gas plant earmarked for Gort.

They are carrying placards with their concerns as councillors head in to a meeting of Loughrea municipal district.

The project is being led by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd and, if completed, would be one of the largest slurry plants of its kind in the country.

The proposed 22 acre plant would be located on the Kinincha road on the outskirts of Gort.

The Gort Bio Gas Concern Group says it’s not against the idea in principle – but feels the proposed location is too close to the town and it will be harder to attract business if it goes ahead.