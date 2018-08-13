Opening weekend of Basketball Ireland National League season 2018/19 tees up some very interesting clashes

The countdown is on to the start of the 2018/19 Basketball Ireland National League season, with the Men’s Division One league getting the season underway from September 8th.

The Men’s Super League will be next up with tip off on September 29th, while the Women’s Super League and Women’s Division One will both get underway on October 6th.

Starting with the Men’s Division One, the opening weekend sees some very interesting clashes in store, with newcomers Tolka Rovers facing newly relegated KUBS, a big derby in Cork as Fr Mathews welcome Ballincollig, while Ulster University Elks take on LYIT Donegal.

The start of the Men’s Super League meanwhile tips off in mouth-watering fashion on September 29th, with a number of local derbies taking place. All eyes will be on Tralee as they host near neighbours and newly-promoted Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin in a game that is sure to sell out hours before its 7.30pm tip off. Down in Cork meanwhile, newly-promoted Neptune will get to relive the big ding dong battles of the past as they welcome UCC Demons, while there’s also a big derby showdown in Galway as Moycullen welcomes Maree.

Dublin meanwhile will see some other big clashes, with Griffith College Swords Thunder welcoming Pyrobel Killester, Templeogue hosting Belfast Star and it’s the clash of the universities as reigning league champions UCD Marian host DCU Saints.

The Women’s Super League will tip off on Saturday, October 6th and sees some very competitive clashes in store on the opening weekend. Reigning regular season champions, Courtyard Liffey Celtics will welcome Maxol WIT Wildcats, Cup winners DCU Mercy will host IT Carlow Basketball, while league winners Ambassador UCC Glanmire face newly-promoted Marble City Hawks for their opener. Elsewhere, Pyrobel Killester will welcome Singleton SuperValu Brunell while newcomers Fr Mathews host NUIG Mystics.

The opening weekend of the Women’s Division One also has some big battles in store, with two big derbies taking place on Saturday, October 6th when Ulster University Elks welcome Phoenix Rockets, and UL Huskies go head-to-head with Limerick Celtics. Elsewhere, Griffith College Swords Thunder will play host to Maree on their season debut, St Mary’s Castleisland will get their first taste of the new national league when they travel to Portlaoise to face the Panthers, while Trinity Meteors will face off against Fabplus North West.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures: September 8th – October 7th

Saturday, September 8th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v LYIT Donegal, UUJ, 15.00

Tolka Rovers v KUBS, Tolka Rover Sports Complex, 18.00

LIT v Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, LIT Sports Hub, 18.00

Abbey Seal Dublin Lions v Éanna, Colaiste Bhride, 18.30

WIT Vikings v Limerick Celtics, WIT Arena, 19.00

Fr Mathews v Ballincollig, Fr Mathews, 19.00

UL Eagles v Portlaoise Panthers, UL Sport Arena, 19.00

Sunday, September 9th, 2018

Gamefootage.net Titans v EJ Sligo All Stars, The Jes, 15.30

Saturday, September 15th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ballincollig v WIT Vikings, Ballincollig CS, 16.00

Limerick Celtics v IT Carlow Basketball, St Munchins College, 18.00

Éanna v Ulster University Elks, Colaiste Eanna, 19.00

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Fr Mathews, Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 19.30

KUBS v Abbey Seal Dublin Lions, Greendale Arena, 20.00

Portlaoise Panthers v LIT, St Mary’s Hall Portlaoise, 20.00

Sunday, September 16th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

EJ Sligo All Stars v LYIT Donegal, Mercy College, 15.00

Gamefootage.net Titans v Tolka Rovers, The Jes, 15.30

Saturday, September 22nd, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

IT Carlow Basketball v Ballincollig, Barrow Centre IT Carlow, 12.30

Ulster University Elks v KUBS, UUJ, 15.00

Tolka Rovers v LYIT Donegal, Tolka Rovers Sports Complex, 18.00

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Gamefootage.net Titans, Colaiste Bride, 18.30

UL Eagles v Limerick Celtics, UL Sports Arena, 19.00

WIT Vikings v Scott Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, WIT Sports Hall, 19.00

Fr Mathews v Portlaoise Panthers, Fr Mathews, 19.00

EJ Sligo All Stars v Éanna, Mercy College, 19.30

Sunday, September 23rd, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ballincollig v LIT, Ballincollig CS, 13.00

Scott Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v UL Eagles, Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, 15.00

Limerick Celtics v Fr Mathews, St Munchins College, 15.00

Portlaoise Panthers v IT Carlow Basketball, St Mary’s Hall Portlaoise, 17.00

Saturday, September 29th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Pyrobel Killester, ALSAA, 18.00

UCD Marian v DCU Saints, UCD, 18.00

Neptune v UCC Demons, Neptune Stadium, 19.00

Moycullen v Maree, Kingfisher NUIG, 19.00

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Tralee Sports Complex, 19.30

Templeogue v Belfast Star, Oblate Hall, 20.00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ballincollig v Limerick Celtics, Ballincollig CS, 16.00

LYIT Donegal v Abbey Seals Dublin Lions, LYIT, 16.00

IT Carlow Basketball v WIT Vikings, Barrow Centre Carlow, 16.30

LIT v UL Eagles, LIT Sports Hub, 18.00

Éanna v Tolka Rovers, Colaiste Eanna, 19.00

Portlaoise Panthers v Scott Lakers St Paul’s Killarney, St Mary’s Hall, 20.00

KUBS v EJ Sligo All Stars, Greendale Arena, 20.00

Sunday, September 30th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Gamefootage.net Titans v Ulster University Elks, The Jes, 15.30

Saturday, October 6th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League

Belfast Star v Griffith College Swords Thunder, De La Salle, 18.30

DCU Saints v Neptune, DCU, 19.00

Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, IWA Clontarf, 19.00

Maree v Templeogue, Calasanctius College, 19.00

Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin v Moycullen, Killorglin Sports Centre, 19.15

UCC Demons v Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Mardyke Arena UCC, 20.00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Pyrobel Killester v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, IWA Clontarf, 17.00

Fr Mathews v NUIG Mystics, Fr Mathews, 17.00

Courtyard Liffey Celtics v Maxol WIT Wildcats, Leixlip Amenities, 19.00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Ej Sligo All Stars, UUJ, 15.00

Abbey Seals Dublin Lions v Tolka Rovers, Colaiste Bride, 18.30

WIT Vikings v Portlaoise Panthers, WIT Sports Hall, 19.00

UL Eagles v IT Carlow Basketball, PESS Building, 19.30

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Ballincollig, Killarney S&L Centre, 19.30

Fr Mathews v LIT, Fr Mathews, 19.45

KUBS v Éanna, Greendale Arena, 20.00

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One

Ulster University Elks v Phoenix Rockets, UUJ, 17.00

UL Huskies v Limerick Celtics, UL Arena, 17.00

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Maree, ALSAA, 17.30

Trinity Meteors v Fabplus North West, Trinity Sports Centre, 19.00

Portlaoise Panthers v St Mary’s Castleisland, St Mary’s Hall Portlaoise, 19.30

Sunday, October 7th, 2018

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Marble City Hawks, Mardyke Arena UCC, 13.30

DCU Mercy v IT Carlow Basketball, DCU, 14.00

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One

LYIT Donegal v Gamefootage.net Titans, Foyle Arena, 15.00