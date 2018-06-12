15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Opening of UHG mental health unit pushed back to July

By GBFM News
June 12, 2018

Time posted: 1:19 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The opening of a new €20m mental health unit at UHG has been pushed back to July.

It’s after a recent meeting of the HSE Regional Health Forum heard that the unit would be operational this month.

The completed building for the new acute adult mental health unit was handed over by contractors in March for outfitting.

It was expected to become operational around now – but the HSE has confirmed it will not meet the deadline it set at a recent meeting of Regional Health Forum.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the HSE says the unit is still undergoing the final stages of completion.

