Late Night Country

Online petition for Athenry-Sligo greenway gathers 10 thousand signatures

By GBFM News
March 25, 2018

Time posted: 5:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online petition calling for the creation of a greenway along the closed railway line between Athenry and Sligo has reached 10 thousand signatures.

The Western Rail Trail Campaign believes the route should be preserved as a tourism and leisure amenity until the restoration of rail service is viable.

It says it’s experienced a surge in support for the petition since the recent annoucement of another report into the future of the Western Rail Corridor.

The group says the sharp rise in support shows that people have had enough of pointless reports into railways the Government has no intention of building.

Previously, the Government has been slammed by several Galway TD’s over alleged u-turns on promises made on the Western Rail Corridor.

Brendan Quinn of the Western Rail Trail says the Greenway makes sense for all concerned and the Government cannot continue to ignore public opinion.

