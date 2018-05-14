15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

On The Verge Week Six – Seven Bar Galway

By Sport GBFM
May 14, 2018

Time posted: 9:06 pm

Galway Bay FM’s On The Verge Quiz continues with our Sixth Team representing Seven Bar, Bridge Street Galway

Here is how it went with Ollie Turner, Gerry Murphy introduces…..

The Seven Bar Team Was Micheal Coyle, Sean Moran, Conor Campbell and Diarmuid Blake

On The Verge Leaderboard

  1. Broderick’s – 129 Points
  2. Seven Bar – 124 Points
  3. Tom Sheridans – 115 Points
  4. Jordans – 109 Points
  5. The Oakland Hotel – 92 Points
  6. Busker Brownes – 86 points

On the Verge comes from Dessie O’Briens In Kilreekle next week!

