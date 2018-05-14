On The Verge Week Six – Seven Bar Galway

Galway Bay FM’s On The Verge Quiz continues with our Sixth Team representing Seven Bar, Bridge Street Galway

Here is how it went with Ollie Turner, Gerry Murphy introduces…..

The Seven Bar Team Was Micheal Coyle, Sean Moran, Conor Campbell and Diarmuid Blake

On The Verge Leaderboard

Broderick’s – 129 Points Seven Bar – 124 Points Tom Sheridans – 115 Points Jordans – 109 Points The Oakland Hotel – 92 Points Busker Brownes – 86 points

On the Verge comes from Dessie O’Briens In Kilreekle next week!

