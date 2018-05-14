On The Verge Week Six – Seven Bar Galway

Galway Bay FM’s On The Verge Quiz continues with our Sixth Team representing Seven Bar, Bridge Street Galway
Here is how it went with Ollie Turner, Gerry Murphy introduces…..
The Seven Bar Team Was Micheal Coyle, Sean Moran, Conor Campbell and Diarmuid Blake
On The Verge Leaderboard
- Broderick’s – 129 Points
- Seven Bar – 124 Points
- Tom Sheridans – 115 Points
- Jordans – 109 Points
- The Oakland Hotel – 92 Points
- Busker Brownes – 86 points
On the Verge comes from Dessie O’Briens In Kilreekle next week!