On The Verge Week 15 – The Hill Kylebrack

By Sport GBFM
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 11:48 am

L to R: Brian Donnelly (proprietor), Martin Riordan, Liam Fogarty (captain), Cormac Donnelly and Joseph Clancy were just shy of the 131 point target to make the top 4!

It was Week Fifteen of On The Verge and again there was drama with The Hill Bar in Kylebrack team scoring an excellent 123 points on Week 15 of our Monday night sports quiz.

Have a listen back with Quiz Master Ollie Turner, Presented by Gerry Murphy

 

The League table now looks like this with 15 of the 16 weeks gone. Well done to Dessie O’Briens, Sherrys of Clarenbridge and The Earl Inn who are now guaranteed a place in the top 4 to make the final.

We have just one pub remaining, Josie Hartes in Gort.

 

On the Verge Top 4 (After Fifteen Rounds)

Dessie O’Briens 151 Points – Qualified

Sherrys 142 Points – Qualified

Earl Inn Raford 136 Points – Qualified

Sheridans Milltown – 131 Points
___________________________________

Broderick’s 129 Points

Seven Bar 124 Points

The Hill Bar 123 points

Harte’s Glenamaddy 120 Points

Tom Sheridans 115 Points

Jordans 109 Points

Quays Bar 103 Points

Taaffes 100 Points

 

