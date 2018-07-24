On The Verge Week 15 – The Hill Kylebrack

It was Week Fifteen of On The Verge and again there was drama with The Hill Bar in Kylebrack team scoring an excellent 123 points on Week 15 of our Monday night sports quiz.



Have a listen back with Quiz Master Ollie Turner, Presented by Gerry Murphy

The League table now looks like this with 15 of the 16 weeks gone. Well done to Dessie O’Briens, Sherrys of Clarenbridge and The Earl Inn who are now guaranteed a place in the top 4 to make the final. We have just one pub remaining, Josie Hartes in Gort. On the Verge Top 4 (After Fifteen Rounds)

Dessie O’Briens 151 Points – Qualified Sherrys 142 Points – Qualified Earl Inn Raford 136 Points – Qualified Sheridans Milltown – 131 Points

___________________________________ Broderick’s 129 Points Seven Bar 124 Points The Hill Bar 123 points Harte’s Glenamaddy 120 Points Tom Sheridans 115 Points Jordans 109 Points Quays Bar 103 Points Taaffes 100 Points