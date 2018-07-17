‘On the Verge’ Week 14 – Sheridans Milltown

It was the most dramatic night yet of our weekly Pub Sports Quiz ‘On the Verge’ as Sheridans of Milltown scored 131 Points. Shane Rhatigan, Martin Gallagher, Stephen Varley and Andrew Carney (c) (l to r above) squeezed into the top 4 on our league table, edging out Timmy Brodericks score of 129, but all came down to the very last question. Have a listen back…

The League table now looks like this with 14 of the 16 weeks gone. Well done to Dessie O’Briens and Sherrys of Clarenbridge who are guaranteed a place in the top 4 to make the final. We have two pubs remaining, the Hill Bar in Kylebrack and Josie Hartes in Gort.

On the Verge Top 4:

Dessie O’Briens 151 Points – Qualified

Sherrys 142 Points – Qualified

Earl Inn Raford 136 Points

Sheridans Milltown – 131 Points

___________________________________

Brodericks 129 Points

Seven Bar 124 Points

Hartes Glenamaddy 120 Points

Tom Sheridans 115 Points

Jordans 109 Points

Quays Bar 103 Points

Taaffes 100 Points