On the Verge – Week 13 in The Quays

On Monday night our weekly pub sports quiz ‘On the Verge’ visited The Quays Bar in Galway city, where the team (above) of Paul Fox, Gerry McNamara (capt), Pio Long and Robert Lally scored a very creditable 103 points. It means Dessie O’Briens team are guaranteed a place in our top 4 and the Grand Final, while Timmy Brodericks team with 129 points remain in the fourth and final qualifying spot! There are only 3 weeks left in the quiz, with vists to Sheridans of Milltown, the Hill Bar in Kylebrack and Josie Hartes in Gort over the next three Monday nights! Have a listen back to Week 13 in The Quays…

On The Verge Leaderboard – (Top 4 make the Grand Final)

Dessie O’Briens 151 Points Sherrys 142 Points Earl Inn 136 Points Broderick’s – 129 Points

Seven Bar 124 Points Hartes Glenamaddy 120 Points Tom Sheridans 115 Points Jordans 109 Points Quays Bar 103 Points Taaffes 100 Points The Oakland 92 Points Busker Brownes 86 Points The Malthouse 78 Points