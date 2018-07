Week 12 of our Monday night sports quiz ‘On the Verge’ saw Taaffes Bar in Shop Street Face Quiz Master Ollie Turner



The team of Matt Maloney, Tommy Dooher, John “Flea” Thornton and Ger Walsh scored 100 points

Presented by Gerry Murphy

On The Verge Top 4 Leader board (After Twelve Rounds)

Dessie O’Briens – 151 Points Sherrys Bar – 142 Points The Earl Inn – 136 Points Broderick’s – 129 Points