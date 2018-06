Week 11 of our Monday night sports quiz ‘On the Verge’ saw Hartes Bar Glenamaddy go very close to the Top Four with a final score of 120 points.

The team was (l-r) Frank Fox, Brendan Raftery, Jarlath O’Neill and Gerry Haslam (capt)

Listen back here…

On The Verge Top 4 Leader board (After Eleven Rounds)

Dessie O’Briens – 151 Points Sherrys Bar – 142 Points The Earl Inn – 136 Points Broderick’s – 129 Points