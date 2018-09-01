15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Saturday Night Fever

Saturday Night Fever

On The Verge Grand Final

By Sport GBFM
September 1, 2018

Time posted: 7:51 pm

The Earl Inn, Sherrys, Sheridans and Dessie O’Briens locked horns to see who would be the very first On The Verge Sports Quiz Champions!

Here is another chance to hear the final once again broadcast live from the Claregalway Hotel with Ollie Turner

 

The Earl Inn – On The Verge Champions 2018!

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Cathaoirleach of County Galway spearheads efforts to have social housing built in rural villages
September 1, 2018
Live Rugby Stream – Pro 14 – Connacht v Glasgow Warriors – Live from The Sportsground
August 31, 2018
GALWAY MINOR TEAM FOR ALL-IRELAND FINAL ANNOUNCED
August 31, 2018
Galway Hockey Club Hosts “Hockey In Pink” Tomorrow Morning In Dangan

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

September 1, 2018
Cathaoirleach of County Galway spearheads efforts to have social housing built in rural villages
September 1, 2018
Galway has one of biggest drops in house sales nationwide

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline