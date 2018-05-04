Old Salthill exhibition now running in the Galway City Museum

‘Old Salthill’ by Tom Kenny

Galway City Museum is delighted to announce the opening of ‘Old Salthill’, the second in a series of temporary exhibitions scheduled for 2018. The exhibition, curated by Tom Kenny of Kenny’s Bookshop and Gallery was officially launched Thursday 19th April by Mayor Pearce Flannery.

According to Tom Kenny “these photographs were taken over a period of about 100 years. In the mid- nineteenth century, Salthill was known as a ‘wholesome if uninteresting place’ to be visited for the fresh air and ‘for the water’. The village of Salthill extended roughly from where ‘the Bal’ is today to Seapoint, and consisted of some small guest houses, shops and public houses. There were occasional houses on the prom and on the road to Galway. The area gradually evolved into a resort, but change was slow until about 1950 when the rate of construction accelerated as new hotels, tourist facilities and estates appeared and open spaces were gradually filled in. These images record some of those changes on the main road between Blackrock and Lower Salthill as they happened.”

The exhibition will run in the museum foyer until Sunday 8th July 2018 and admission is free.