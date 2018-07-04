15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Officials urged to reconsider boglands for outer city ring road corridor

By GBFM News
July 4, 2018

Time posted: 8:08 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have been urged to reconsider the Barna section of the preferred route for the planned outer city bypass.

The project was raised at county council level where Connemara area councillor Tomás O Curraoin said he didn’t agree with the area its going in at all when, he argued, there is room through the bog.

He told officials many people have problems with it due to the number of houses to be knocked, and asked where they will get planning or if they will have to move out of their areas.

He stressed he wouldn’t support anyone’s house getting knocked down when, he argued, there is another way.

Director of Services Jim Cullen said the process will involve the public having their say when An Bord Pleanála will hear all of the arguments.

He added there would be a process to make sure people are compensated.

Councillors have been told all preparatory work for the proposed corridor is now complete and officials are waiting on the go-ahead to publish.

It’s estimated around 40 homes are likely to be demolished if the plan goes ahead.

More at 9

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Thursday – Live from AIB Lynches Castle
Death Notices Wednesday 4th July, 2018.
July 4, 2018
Association of Catholic Priests to gather in Tuam ahead of Papal visit
July 4, 2018
Deadline approaching for tenders for new build at Clarin College in Athenry
July 3, 2018
Fire services monitor over a thousand acres of bog blaze in East Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 3, 2018
Volunteers and boats needed for Galway Bay Swim
July 3, 2018
Alan Murphy appointed Galway United manager, Mark Herrick joins as assistant manager
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK