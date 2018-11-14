Officials urged to ensure local authority owned buildings in Tuam do not remain idle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have been urged to ensure local authority owned buildings in Tuam are not allowed to lie idle.

At a meeting of the district council, local councillor Karey McHugh queried officials on the future plan for the old fire station and the old library.

She said there was a lot of local interest in considering the development of a community hub or hot-desk facility but no clear plan appears to be progressing.

Councillor McHugh was advised that the fire station is still being used by the fire service for certain tasks and is not completely vacant yet.

Last year it was announced that the the OPW is to renovate the vacant Old Library premises and lease it from the local authority for 25 years as an Intreo office.

This week's meeting heard progress is being made as regards planning at the protected structure but Councillor Karey McHugh feels progress is slow