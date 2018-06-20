15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Officials defend stringent criteria for county’s community group work

By GBFM News
June 20, 2018

Time posted: 1:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials have moved to clarify the reasoning for more stringent criteria for certain voluntary and community group scheme projects across Galway.

The matter was raised at Athenry/Oranmore District level where councillors argued that insurance requirements and traffic limitations would discourage local volunteering efforts.

Councillor James Charity argued the level of insurance cover required is extortionate and also raised concerns regarding the criteria for carrying out community projects on roads with traffic volumes of more than a thousand vehicles per day.

Officials advised the matter came before the District council as a clarification, rather than a new policy.

The meeting heard the voluntary policy of self-declaration is still in place and in light of an incident last year, the policy has now been split into two areas with more stringent criteria for high-risk works.

Tune in at 2 to hear more from Cllr Charity…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway GAA Fixtures
June 20, 2018
Traveller Pride celebration taking place in the city today
June 20, 2018
Apple Chief says tech giant may consider locating another data centre in Ireland after abandoning Athenry plan
June 20, 2018
Participants sought for major Dementia study at NUI Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 20, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
June 20, 2018
TEAM CONNAUGHT ATHLETES RETURN HOME WITH MEDALS AND MEMORIES GALORE FROM THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS IRELAND GAMES
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK