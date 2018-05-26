Official results show all 3 Galway constituencies overwhelmingly voted ‘yes’

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The final result has come in for Galway West this afternoon – and 66% of people there voted in favor of repealing the 8th Amendment.

There was significant support for repeal in Connemara, where a ‘yes’ vote captured a staggering 82% in Cleggan.

It’s also been revealed in the past half hour that Galway-Roscommon has strongly backed a yes vote – with 57% of people voting for repeal.

The official result for Galway East – the first declared in the country – was also a clear ‘yes’, with just over 60% voting to repeal the 8th amendment.

One of the strongest votes recorded in East Galway was in Kinvara with over 70% in favor of repeal.

Photo – Jackie Fox Twitter