Official Biography Of Tony Keady To Be Launched On April 20th

The launch of the Tony Keady Official Biography (‘110% Legend) will be held in the Lough Rea Hotel on Friday April 20th at 7.30 pm. The event is being hosted by Margaret Keady and family and Hero Books, and the special guests on the night to launch the book are Joe Canning and Cyril Farrell.

Everyone who knows Tony and loves Galway hurling are invited to attend – it is an open house to celebrate Tony’s life and hurling.

There are lots of exclusive interviews with Joe Canning, Conor Hayes, Ger McInerney, Anthony Cunningham, Tomas Mulcahy and many others who remember

Tony’s life and times.

