15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Official Biography Of Tony Keady To Be Launched On April 20th

By Sport GBFM
April 11, 2018

Time posted: 11:25 am

The launch of the Tony Keady Official Biography (‘110% Legend) will be held in the Lough Rea Hotel on Friday April 20th at 7.30 pm. The event is being hosted by Margaret Keady and family and Hero Books, and the special guests on the night to launch the book are Joe Canning and Cyril Farrell.

Everyone who knows Tony and loves Galway hurling are invited to attend – it is an open house to celebrate Tony’s life and hurling.

There are lots of exclusive interviews with Joe Canning, Conor Hayes, Ger McInerney, Anthony Cunningham, Tomas Mulcahy and many others who remember
Tony’s life and times.

 

Liam Hayes, who wrote the book, spoke to Gerry, George and Barry on Over The Line

 

print
Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Kilrickle to get local water supply following 30 year battle
Galway Sports Partnership Announce Programme Funding Scheme For 2018
April 11, 2018
Large Crowds Expected For Inis Mor Half Marathon
April 11, 2018
Galway GAA Fixtures
April 11, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Wednesday April 10th 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

April 11, 2018
60 Galway children living with juvenile arthritis
April 11, 2018
Kilrickle to get local water supply following 30 year battle

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline