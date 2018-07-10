Office Angel, Tough Mudder Devil, Unleash your Inner Badass!

The sun is shining bright outside, you are stuck in a stuffy office with everyone moaning about the heat. There are perspiration marks on your new designer top, your makeup is running down your face and your boss has just sprung a ridiculous meeting for this evening at 5pm when you thought you’d be gone home by 4pm.

Could things get any worse on such a beautiful day outside?

When all you want to do is head for the beach and chill in the sun, whilst devouring a 99 cone and maybe enjoy a BBQ and beer in the evening sunshine. Oh, and give said boss a piece of your mind for keeping you all at work on such a glorious day.

In an ideal world, you would tell the boss to get lost, to stick his evening meeting where the sun doesn’t shine. You’d tell the smelly guy two seats up from you to go take a flipping shower and change his clothes, which reek of 2-day old sweat, and then you would swan off into the sun for a chilled out afternoon and yet still have a job to go to tomorrow.

Now whilst that all sounds very badass, it’s not going to help you with your career, or your relationships with your colleagues. So, why not camouflage your badass bitchiness and get the crew from the office to take on a proper challenge like Tough Mudder Ireland in Loughcrew Co. Meath on July 21st and 22nd, where anything goes – and what goes on at Tough Mudder, stays at Tough Mudder.

Where one’s pushing of the smelly sweaty guy into a 20ft skip full of freezing water at Arctic Enema won’t make you the office beatch – in fact, they will probably promote you. Where splashing the boss with muddy water and laughing at him or her getting stuck in the mud at Swamp Stomp won’t get you fired. Where that girl who keeps bringing egg sandwiches into the office during a heatwave can’t go to HR about you because you purposely let her hand go whilst climbing Everest so she slid all the way to the bottom on her arse and split her shorts… that’ll teach her to bring eggs to the office.

Yeah, you can do all that and more. You might even surprise yourself at how badass brilliant the day could be. Who knows, you might even get to know some of your co-workers a bit better, and despite them being less than friendly in the office they might appreciate some of your efforts to have more fun – despite crawling through mud, getting hit with 10,000 volts of electricity and generally making a show of yourselves!

But hey, it’s Summer, time for some fun regardless of fitness or ability. 10 miles or 5 miles, 30 obstacles or 15 obstacles, the Tough Mudder Ireland adventure will give you something to talk about at coffee and lunchtime instead of listening to yer wan go on about her 10 holidays abroad a year. Seriously!!

To find out more about becoming a Bad Ass Tough Mudder and get some kudos with the office mean girls with a group discount for your company, email [email protected].