15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Night Moves

Night Moves

Objection to Marine Park planning application in Connemara

By GBFM News
January 31, 2018

Time posted: 5:32 pm

Galway Bay fm Newsroom:

An objection to a planning application to the first phase of a marine related industrial park in west Connemara has met with strong disapproval in the area.

The case relates to the development of a Marine Park in Cill Chiaráin, an area that is hit by some of the worst unemployment figures in the country.

Páirc na Mara – the Marine Park – in Cill Chiaráin is seen by Údarás na Gaeltachta as a lynchpin in its efforts to increase employment in areas of Connamara that are badly hit by a lack of jobs.

The first planning application relating to the Marine Park concerns an administrative office.

Billy Smyth, chairperson of the Galway Bay Against Salmon Cages group has lodged an objection to that application

Mr Smyth, who has an address in Shantalla in Galway city, says the office is part of a larger plan which could damage the Cill Chiaráin Bay and the Islands Special Areas of Conservation. He says no complete impact study of the effect salmon farming in the area has been carried out.

In relation to jobs, Mr Smyth claims the Wild Atlantic Way has improved the situation and he points to a range of services in the area.

The objection has been met with strong disapproval locally and a petition in support of the Marine Park is being circulated.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Boil water notice put in place in Taramuid
January 31, 2018
Boil water notice put in place in Taramuid
January 31, 2018
Inis Meain removed from EPA Remedial Action List
January 31, 2018
Concern about housing demand on Galway islands

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 31, 2018
Seven Connacht Players Named In Irish Womens Squad To Face France
January 31, 2018
2017 Irish Thoroughbred Industry Statistics
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK