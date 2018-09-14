O Cuiv calls for rethink of social housing plan in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD Eamon O’Cuiv has called for a rethink of the future social housing plan for Carna.

It comes following a meeting with the county council earlier this month when a deputation from the Cill Chiaráin and Carna area sought more social housing.

The deputation was told that council estates were now focused on towns and larger centres of population.

Deputy O’Cuiv argues that in addition to building private housing, social housing in Carna is a key measure in terms of ensuring an increase in the local population.

Deputy O’Cuiv has warned there are a significant number of people from Carna and surrounding communities on the social housing list who may be forced to move elsewhere, tune in at 2 to hear more…