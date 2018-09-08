15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Nurses to hold lunchtime protest at UHG over staff shortages and overcrowding

By GBFM News
September 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nurses are to stage a lunchtime protest on Monday at UHG in a bid to highlight concerns over staffing shortages and overcrowding.

The group will also stage protests at Cork University Hospital and Limerick University Hospital on Tuesday as part of a national drive to highlight growing concerns.

It’s after a meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission this week revealed that the HSE does not have a special plan to deal with extra patients this winter.

The meeting also heard 169 nursing jobs haven’t yet been filled – despite having funding – while no decisions been made on how to guarantee replacements for nurses who are on maternity leave.

