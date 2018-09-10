Nurses protest outside University Hospital Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Nurses have gathered at University Hospital Galway this lunchtime to protest over staffing shortages and overcrowding at the city hospital.

Members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation will also stage protests at Cork University Hospital and Limerick University Hospital tomorrow as part of a national drive to highlight growing concerns.

INMO figures show that August was the worst on record for overcrowding in hospitals across the country.

A meeting at the Workplace Relations Commission this month revealed that the HSE does not have a special plan to deal with extra patients this winter.

The meeting also heard 169 nursing jobs haven’t yet been filled – despite having funding.

Nurses are also concern that no decisions been made on how to guarantee replacements for nurses who are on maternity leave.

Nurses have gathered here outside the main entrance to UHG at Newcastle Road this lunchtime to voice their anger and concern at working conditions.

Staff are taking turns to join the protest line over their lunch breaks so that patients are still looked after within the hospital.