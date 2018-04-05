15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Nurses and HSE clash over bed numbers at new UHG mental health unit

By GBFM News
April 5, 2018

Time posted: 10:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom –  Nurses and the HSE have clashed over bed numbers at new the mental health unit which is due to open at UHG this summer.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association says talks with the health executive at the Workplace Relations Commission have broken down.

The PNA says it’s due to the HSE’s insistence that it would open just 45 of the 50 beds earmarked for the new UHG unit.

The association says this is in direct violation to the agreement on the closure of 22 beds in Ballinasloe in 2014 – when management outlined that 50 beds would become operational in Galway.

The PNA is calling on the HSE to reverse that decision and enter further meaningful negotiations to find an agreed solution.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, PNA Industrial Relations officer Rory Kavanagh said the service is already stretched, and the full complement of 50 beds is badly needed.

