15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

NUIG’s Comer expects tough test

By Sport GBFM
February 16, 2018

Time posted: 11:14 am

Galway captain looks ahead to third level final

“It’s gonna be a big test for our lads but I’m sure they’ll relish the task and they’ll be looking forward to it.”
These are the words of Annaghdown and NUIG footballer Damien Comer at the launch of the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Weekend which took place Thursday in Trinity College Dublin. Trinity are hosts of this year’s event.
Speaking at the launch, Comer said: “I suppose UCD have been in the final for the last three years so experienced campaigners at this stage. “I know a few of them from down through the years but not a whole pile I suppose. Most of them would be younger than me but then there’s lads that I’ve played against with different counties and that. “It all can happenon the day so we’ll see how it goes.”
NUIG are taking part in their first final since 2003 in which they also faced this year’s opponents, UCD.
Current GAA.ie Footballer of the Week, Comer and Eoin Murchan of UCD represented the finalists at the launch.

print
Sport
Damian Browne Finishes Solo Atlantic Row
Second attempt for development at Quinn’s of Labane refused
February 16, 2018
Kirszenstein commits to Galway Hurling
February 16, 2018
Corofin Manager Looks Ahead To Moorefield Challenge
February 16, 2018
Damian Browne Finishes Solo Atlantic Row

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

February 16, 2018
Gilmartin Road redevelopment will provide attractive gateway into Tuam town
February 16, 2018
WATCH: Demolition begins at Tuam’s Gilmartin Road

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline