NUIG’s Comer expects tough test

Galway captain looks ahead to third level final

“It’s gonna be a big test for our lads but I’m sure they’ll relish the task and they’ll be looking forward to it.”

These are the words of Annaghdown and NUIG footballer Damien Comer at the launch of the Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Weekend which took place Thursday in Trinity College Dublin. Trinity are hosts of this year’s event.

Speaking at the launch, Comer said: “I suppose UCD have been in the final for the last three years so experienced campaigners at this stage. “I know a few of them from down through the years but not a whole pile I suppose. Most of them would be younger than me but then there’s lads that I’ve played against with different counties and that. “It all can happenon the day so we’ll see how it goes.”

NUIG are taking part in their first final since 2003 in which they also faced this year’s opponents, UCD.

Current GAA.ie Footballer of the Week, Comer and Eoin Murchan of UCD represented the finalists at the launch.