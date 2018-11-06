NUIG to host rapid HIV testing clinic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway will hold rapid HIV testing clinics on campus tomorrow (7/11).

It’s part of the Students’ Union Sexual Health Awareness and Guidance week.

Other events include disclosure training with Galway Rape Crisis Centre and extended hours for the STI Clinic.

The number of new diagnoses of HIV in Ireland has increased by 35 per cent since 2011.

The free confidential rapid HIV clinic by Aids West will take place from 2pm to 5pm on tomorrow at The Space at Áras na Mac Léinn

Hear Clare Austick, Student Union Welfare and Equality Officer, at 1…