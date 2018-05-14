15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUIG to host discussion on Trump and Irish Americans

By GBFM News
May 14, 2018

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A New York Times columnist and the founder of IrishCentral.com will tomorrow be the guest speakers at an event in Galway to discuss ‘Trump, Irish America and the New Right.’

NUI Galway is hosting the discussion which will feature special guests Maureen Dowd of the New York Times and Irish journalist, Niall O’ Dowd who founded the Irish Voice newspaper and Irishcentral.com.

The event aims to develop a better understanding of the emergence of Irish Americans associated with right wing politics.

It will take place at the Aula Maxima in the Quadrangle at NUIG at 5.30 tomorrow evening.

