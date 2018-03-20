NUIG to take part in 4 million euro skin regeneration project

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is to partner with five other European institutions to develop new advanced therapies and technologies in skin regeneration for the treatment of burns and chronic wounds.

The €4 million NanoGrowSkin project will involve a multidisciplinary healthcare approach to develop an improved chronic wound therapy.

The aim is to develop a bio-engineered human skin substitute, improving the manufacturing process, shortening the production time, and enhancing its treatment effectiveness.

The NUIG role will be led by CÚRAM, the SFI Research Centre in Medical Devices and the other research partners are in Spain, Italy and France.

Director Professor Abhay Pandit say they are aiming to overcome the two major drawbacks of severe skin wounds, the urgent need of an effective skin implant in life-threatening situations and to avoid or counteract bacterial infections.