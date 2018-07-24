15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

NUIG SU President calls for rent cap to be extended to purpose built student accommodation

By GBFM News
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 11:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Purpose built student accommodation in Galway should be subject to the same 4 percent rent caps as ‘rent pressure zones’.

That’s according to Megan Reilly, the President of NUI Galway’s Students’ Union.

The government introduced legislation in late 2016 for private accommodation in urban areas identified as ‘rent pressure zones’.

The NUIG Students’ Union says this 4 percent cap should be expanded to include purpose built student accommodation.

Up to 200 students gathered at Cuirt na Coiribe in the city in May to voice opposition to an 18 per cent increase in rents at the complex.

Hear more at 12 from Student Union President Megan Reilly…

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Bearna Na Forbacha Aontaithe Open New Astroturf Facility On August 4th
On The Verge Week 15 – The Hill Kylebrack
July 24, 2018
Claregalway school projects secure go-ahead despite local appeals
July 24, 2018
Significant marine discoveries off West coast
July 24, 2018
New high-speed broadband to be switched on in Tuam in coming weeks

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 24, 2018
Connacht’s Guinness Pro 14 Fixtures Announced
July 24, 2018
Devine Lines Up For Legendary Scandinavian Event
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK