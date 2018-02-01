15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUIG study seeks parents and grandparents for infant feeding study

By GBFM News
February 1, 2018

Time posted: 10:28 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is seeking parents and grandparents to take part in a new study on infant feeding.

The nationally funded ‘CHERISH’ project aims to gain a better understanding of parents and primary caregivers experiences and how they can be best supported.

It’ll explore areas including breastfeeding patterns, formula feeding, solid food intake and other complimentary foods and liquids.

The study is particularly interested in hearing from fathers and grandfathers to learn more about how they support infant feeding practices.

Further information can be found on www.cherishstudy.com

Dr Michelle Queally says best practice is always changing and sharing experiences is crucial.

