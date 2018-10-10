NUIG Students Union to protest against underfunding of counselling service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students Union is to hold a demonstration this evening to highlight the alleged underfunding of the university’s counselling service.

The Students Union argues the service cannot meet the rising needs of 18-thousand students due to underfunding.

It reports only 8 students were able to avail of the service last week while 14 were turned away.

The protest is to take place this evening at 5 at the Quadrangle.

