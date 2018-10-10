15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

NUIG Students Union to protest against underfunding of counselling service

By GBFM News
October 10, 2018

Time posted: 4:21 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students Union is to hold a demonstration this evening to highlight the alleged underfunding of the university’s counselling service.

The Students Union argues the service cannot meet the rising needs of 18-thousand students due to underfunding.

It reports only 8 students were able to avail of the service last week while 14 were turned away.

The protest is to take place this evening at 5 at the Quadrangle.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

