NUIG Students’ Union files case against accommodation provider

By GBFM News
June 25, 2018

Time posted: 1:25 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway Students’ Union has filed a case against Galway student accommodation provider, Cúirt na Coiribe, through the Residential Tenancies Board.

The Students’ Union says Cúirt na Coribe increased its average rates by 18% for the coming academic year

The decision to file the case follows last month’s passing of Sinn Fein TD Eoin Ó Broin’s Private Members Bill, The Residential Tenancies – Student Rents, Rights and Protections – Bill 2018

Lorcán Ó Maoileannaigh, Students’ Union President says they will represent a 2017/18 tenant of Cúirt na Coiribe who was a victim of the 18% rent increase.

He says NUIG cannot become an elitist University only accessible to those who can afford to absorb the ever rising cost of rent.

