15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Molly in the Mornin

NUIG students at centre of High Court application over abortion referendum

By GBFM News
June 26, 2018

Time posted: 8:15 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at NUI Galway are the focus of a court application against the result of the abortion referendum.

The High Court is due to hear separate applications this morning from three people seeking to challenge the result of the referendum on the 8th Amendment.

Last month, the people of Ireland voted emphatically for the eight amendment of the constitution to be repealed.

But three Irish citizens are seeking to challenge the result through the courts.

Charles Byrne, a musician with an address in Drogheda claims hundreds of students in NUI Galway weren’t properly registered.

Joanna Jordan of Upper Gleanageary Road in Dún Laoghaire claims thousands of Irish citizens were paid to return to vote.

And Ciarán Tracey, a retired public servant from Leitrim Village, claims an alleged omission from the State’s info campaign affected the outcome.

There isn’t an automatic right to have such challenges heard in the High Court.

For one to be allowed, the applicant must prove there is evidence that the issues being complained about materially affected the result.

Those arguments will be put forward later this morning.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
On the Verge Week 11 – Hartes Corner Bar Glenamaddy
June 25, 2018
Campaigners for Headford Road upgrade to meet Ministers at Leinster House tomorrow
June 25, 2018
County council extends lifeguard services as heatwave takes hold
June 25, 2018
Additional bus services to Connemara expected by autumn

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 25, 2018
On the Verge Week 11 – Hartes Corner Bar Glenamaddy
June 25, 2018
Connacht Ladies Senior Football Final – Commentary And Reaction
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK